Drink Pink at Dunkin’ This Valentine’s Day

At Dunkin’, romance isn’t a requirement for a sweet and happy Valentine’s Day. This month, Dunkin’ unveiled a limited-time menu of Valentine’s Day choices, making it easy to enjoy moments of fun and sweetness no matter how you choose to celebrate, whether it’s solo, alongside a significant other or with friends, family, and colleagues.

All of Dunkin’s Valentine’s Day-themed sips, sweets and specials are available through February.

The Pink Velvet Macchiato is a perfect lovey-dovey option. It combines Dunkin’s rich espresso with red velvet cake flavor and hints of cream cheese icing, and when served iced, creates a colorful pink-layered look for the perfect photo.

Another exciting pink drink is the delicious Pink Velvet Signature Latte. It’s available hot or iced, features Dunkin’ espresso with red velvet cake flavor, topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and hot chocolate powder.

For the cutest couple, why not a pair of heart-shaped donuts? The Brownie Batter Donut is a heart-shaped donut filled with rich, chocolatey brownie batter-flavored butter crème filling and frosted with chocolate icing. The Cupid’s Choice Donut is a heart-shaped donut filled with Bavarian Kreme and frosted with strawberry-flavored icing. Both varieties, as well as Dunkin’s classic frosted donut varieties, are topped with Bling Sprinkles for a special sparkle.

You can also share the love with the cutest Valentine’s Day deal around. A 10-count box of Dunkin’s MUNCHKINS® is available for the special price of $2 for a limited time at participating locations nationwide.

So what’s your favorite way to show your love with Dunkin’ this Valentine’s Day?