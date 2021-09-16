Does In-N-Out have a secret menu for dogs? We tested the viral TikTok hack

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A viral TikTok video is begging the question, “Can dogs eat for free at In-N-Out Burger?”

The video, which has nearly 500,000 likes on TikTok, tells of a “secret dog menu” at the fast food chain. Apparently, all you have to do is ask for a “pup patty” and they’ll give you an unsalted plain hamburger. The video also claims the secret menu item is free.

Is the free pup patty a myth? The answer is yes and no. KSEE sent an “investigative pupporter” to a California In-N-Out restaurant to find out.

After waiting in line at the drive-thru, KSEE asked an In-N-Out employee what the deal is. Here’s what they found out:

The pup patty is indeed an unsalted patty that’s perfectly good for dogs (and probably pretty bland to everyone else). Unfortunately, there is no such thing as a free lunch, not even for a hungry dog. The pup patty secret menu item will cost you $1.

But what if your puppy always wants the best? What if an unsalted, broiled beef patty doesn’t quite match the high standards of your distinguished doggo? In-N-Out has a suggestion for that, as well.

Enter the “Flying Dutchman.”

The Flying Dutchman is described as two patties stuck together with two melty slices of cheese. An In-N-Out server told KSEE that this burger is also a popular choice with the canine crowd, but people can order it for themselves, too. The Flying Dutchman will set you back $2.10.

Starbucks also offers an off-menu item for dogs, but this one is pretty well known. The ‘puppuccino’ is whipped cream in a small cup.

Additionally, Dairy Queen offers a ‘pup cup,’ which is a bit of soft-serve ice cream topped with a dog treat.