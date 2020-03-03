Dickie Brennan to provide VIP tent with delicious tacos and strong drinks for Top Taco 2020

NEW ORLEANS – Top Taco presented by Cerveza Modelo is returning to Woldenberg Park for a fourth year on Thursday, March 19, with 30+ restaurants and 50+ tequilas and spirits.

This year’s all-inclusive taco and tequila throw-down is a one-night-only event, benefiting the PLEASE Foundation. Every ticket to Top Taco is all inclusive, with unlimited tacos and drinks. But if you want to get fancy, VIP tickets are the way to go. What do you get with VIP? You can enter the fest early, have access to a special VIP area sponsored by El Tesoro Tequila, and eat exclusive tacos and drinks by Dickie Brennan’s Restaurant Group.

Here’s a sneak peak at some of the treat’s they’ll be offering. Dickie Brennan & Co Commissary Chef Jeremy Barlow prepared some delicious fish tacos, while Andrew Bates of the Black Duck Bar at Palace Cafe made a Poco Loco using El Tesoro Blanco.

Get your tickets here.