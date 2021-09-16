Destination Louisiane: Gumbo Cook-Off in New Iberia amps up for 31st year

Calling all gumbo lovers! We have the perfect event for you in this edition of Destination Louisiane.

If you’re a gumbo fan, then Bollunige Plaza is the place you need to be the second weekend in October. In New Iberia, Louisiana, more than 70 shares will be competing for the world championship Gumbo and Cook-off.



“This will be our 31st anniversary,” explained Thomas Falgout with the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce. “It started many years ago for the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce to pay off the building, and now that the building is paid off we do the event to fund the chamber and do the things that we do here and Iberia Parish.”



The cook-off brings people from around the state into downtown New Iberia for two days of music and food.



“On Sunday, it’s all gumbo — seafood gumbo, chicken and sausage gumbo,” Falgout continued. “We have a category called ‘Melange,’ which is anything goes. You never know what you’ll have at the gumbo cook-off.”



The cook-off is working to get the younger generation involved with a youth division this year.



“Not only to teach them some responsibility and safety of cooking and fun competition, but hopefully future teams for the gumbo cook-off. We want this event to be here for many years to come,” said Falgout.