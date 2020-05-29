Crawfish Season is still going strong

NEW ORLEANS – With dining rooms back open, crawfish are calling our name! Consider patronizing your local crawfish restaurants this weekend while prices are still low and the crawfish are big, soft, and perfect for boiling. According to The Crawfish App, there are still plenty of vendors selling live and boiled crawfish in the Greater New Orleans area and boiled crawfish can be found for as cheap as $3.25/lb for dine-in.

“This has been a tumultuous season for our local crawfish farmers and vendors,” says Laney King, Co-owner of The Crawfish App. “Luckily, the crawfish are still in great shape and being harvested daily. We expect the season to go strong at least through Father’s Day and hope that Baton Rouge will keep crawfish top-of-mind in the coming weeks.”