Coolinary: Toups’ Meatery

NEW ORLEANS – Toups Meatery is a delicious spot in Mid-City, and this year you can get their COOLinary menu until mid-September!

COOLinary Brunch Menu

First Course

House Cocktail

Second Course

choice of



Roasted Local Eggplant

herbed ricotta, tomato



Housemade Boudin Noir Spring Rolls

piquillo catsupThird Course

choice of



BBQ Shrimp and Grits



Beef XO Chilaquiles

cotija, shishito mash crema



Fried Mississippi Catfish Benedict

braised greens, poached eggs, smokey green hollandaise



Fourth Course



choice of



Local Fruit Fried Hand Pies

house whiskey whipped cream



Pomegranate Molasses Panna Cotta

champagne gelee



$35

Lunch Menu

with beverage

First Course

choice of



Iced Tea



Soft Drink

Second Course

choice of



Roasted Local Eggplant

herbed ricotta, tomato



Housemade Boudin Noir Spring Rolls

piquillo catsupThird Course

choice of



BBQ Shrimp and Grits



Grilled Chicken

sun-dried tomato pesto flatbread, cheese, herb salad



Fourth Course



choice of



Local Fruit Fried Hand Pies

house whiskey whipped cream



Pomegranate Molasses Panna Cotta

champagne gelee



$20

Two Courses with Beverage

Dinner Menu

First Course

Glass of Wine

Second Course

choice of



Roasted Local Eggplant

herbed ricotta, tomato



Housemade Boudin Noir Spring Rolls

piquillo catsupThird Course

choice of



Stuffed Grilled Squid

squid ink paella



Pork Milanesa

creamy grits, pepper and spinach roulade



BBQ Shrimp and Grits



Fourth Course



choice of



Local Fruit Fried Hand Pies

house whiskey whipped cream



Pomegranate Molasses Panna Cotta

champagne gelee



$35

Price does not include tax or gratuity.