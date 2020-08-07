Coolinary: Toups’ Meatery

NEW ORLEANS – Toups Meatery is a delicious spot in Mid-City, and this year you can get their COOLinary menu until mid-September!

COOLinary Brunch Menu

First Course
House Cocktail
Second Course

choice of

Roasted Local Eggplant
herbed ricotta, tomato

Housemade Boudin Noir Spring Rolls
piquillo catsupThird Course

choice of

BBQ Shrimp and Grits

Beef XO Chilaquiles
cotija, shishito mash crema

Fried Mississippi Catfish Benedict
braised greens, poached eggs, smokey green hollandaise

Fourth Course

choice of

Local Fruit Fried Hand Pies
house whiskey whipped cream

Pomegranate Molasses Panna Cotta
champagne gelee

$35

Lunch Menu

with beverage
First Course

choice of

Iced Tea

Soft Drink
Second Course

choice of

Roasted Local Eggplant
herbed ricotta, tomato

Housemade Boudin Noir Spring Rolls
piquillo catsupThird Course

choice of

BBQ Shrimp and Grits

Grilled Chicken
sun-dried tomato pesto flatbread, cheese, herb salad

Fourth Course

choice of

Local Fruit Fried Hand Pies
house whiskey whipped cream

Pomegranate Molasses Panna Cotta
champagne gelee

$20
Two Courses with Beverage

Dinner Menu

First Course
Glass of Wine
Second Course

choice of

Roasted Local Eggplant
herbed ricotta, tomato

Housemade Boudin Noir Spring Rolls
piquillo catsupThird Course

choice of

Stuffed Grilled Squid
squid ink paella

Pork Milanesa
creamy grits, pepper and spinach roulade

BBQ Shrimp and Grits

Fourth Course

choice of

Local Fruit Fried Hand Pies
house whiskey whipped cream

Pomegranate Molasses Panna Cotta
champagne gelee

$35

Price does not include tax or gratuity.

