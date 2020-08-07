Coolinary: Toups’ Meatery

NEW ORLEANS – Toups Meatery is a delicious spot in Mid-City, and this year you can get their COOLinary menu until mid-September!
COOLinary Brunch Menu
First Course
House Cocktail
Second Course
choice of
Roasted Local Eggplant
herbed ricotta, tomato
Housemade Boudin Noir Spring Rolls
piquillo catsupThird Course
choice of
BBQ Shrimp and Grits
Beef XO Chilaquiles
cotija, shishito mash crema
Fried Mississippi Catfish Benedict
braised greens, poached eggs, smokey green hollandaise
Fourth Course
choice of
Local Fruit Fried Hand Pies
house whiskey whipped cream
Pomegranate Molasses Panna Cotta
champagne gelee
$35
Lunch Menu
with beverage
First Course
choice of
Iced Tea
Soft Drink
Second Course
choice of
Roasted Local Eggplant
herbed ricotta, tomato
Housemade Boudin Noir Spring Rolls
piquillo catsupThird Course
choice of
BBQ Shrimp and Grits
Grilled Chicken
sun-dried tomato pesto flatbread, cheese, herb salad
Fourth Course
choice of
Local Fruit Fried Hand Pies
house whiskey whipped cream
Pomegranate Molasses Panna Cotta
champagne gelee
$20
Two Courses with Beverage
Dinner Menu
First Course
Glass of Wine
Second Course
choice of
Roasted Local Eggplant
herbed ricotta, tomato
Housemade Boudin Noir Spring Rolls
piquillo catsupThird Course
choice of
Stuffed Grilled Squid
squid ink paella
Pork Milanesa
creamy grits, pepper and spinach roulade
BBQ Shrimp and Grits
Fourth Course
choice of
Local Fruit Fried Hand Pies
house whiskey whipped cream
Pomegranate Molasses Panna Cotta
champagne gelee
$35
Price does not include tax or gratuity.