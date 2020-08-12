COOLinary: The Pelican Club

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelican Club is a deliciously classic restaurant in the French Quarter, and their whole menu is Coolinary prices until mid-September!

COOLINARY MENU

First Course
choice of

Shrimp, Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

Creamy Shrimp Bisque

Vegan Carrot Coconut Ginger Soup
Gluten Free Available

Tomato & Burrata Salad
GF/Vegan Available
xvoo basil vinaigrette, grilled focaccia 

Little Gem Lettuces Wedge
GF/Vegetarian/Vegan Available
creamy blue cheese dressing, bacon, chopped egg,
red onion, tomato, cucumber, toasted pepitas 

Jumbo Lump Crab & Shrimp Ravigote +$3
GF Available
half avocado, mixed lettuces 

Tuna Poke
GF Available
onions, avocado crema, mango, tortilla chips 

Pelican Club Baked Oysters
GF Available
applewood smoked bacon, parmesan, garlic herb butter 

Korean 24-Hour Baby Back Ribs +$3
housemade spicy kimchi

Crab Cake +$3
calabrese aioli, side salad

Second Course
choice of

Panéed Gulf Fish With Jumbo Lump Crabmeat
GF Available
jalapeño hollandaise, meuniere sauce, baby potatoes, haricots verts 

Crispy Almond Chicken
GF Available
half boneless chicken, white balsamic lemon orange sauce,
snow peas, coconut rice, lettuce, toasted almonds

12 Oz Honey Glazed And Roasted Prime Pork Chop
spicy mustard sauce, mashed sweet potatoes, snowpeas 

Whole Crispy Gulf Fish +$3
GF Available
shrimp, citrus chili sauce, jasmine rice 

Louisiana Cioppino – In Its Own Pot +$3
GF/Vegetarian/Vegan Available
gulf fish, shrimp, mussels, little neck clams,
calamari, tomato basil sauce, linguini 

Surf And Turf +$4
6 oz filet mignon, jumbo lump crab & shrimp cake,
bearnaise, mashed potatoes, buttered asparagus 

1 Lb Whole Main Lobster & Fried Shrimp +$6
GF Available
served butterflied, lemon garlic beurre blanc, baby potatoes, haricots verts 

Thai Massaman Curry Gulf Shrimp
GF/Vegetarian/Vegan Available
served in its own pot, chiles, lime, onion, coconut milk,
lemongrass, jasmine rice, spicy peanut sauce 

Third Course
choice of

White Chocolate Bread Pudding
white and dark chocolate sauces

Coconut Cream Pie
GF Available
berries, whipped cream

Bourbon Pecan Pie
housemade whipped cream

Lavender Creme Brulee
GF Available

$39

