COOLinary: The Pelican Club

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelican Club is a deliciously classic restaurant in the French Quarter, and their whole menu is Coolinary prices until mid-September!
COOLINARY MENU
First Course
choice of
Shrimp, Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Creamy Shrimp Bisque
Vegan Carrot Coconut Ginger Soup
Gluten Free Available
Tomato & Burrata Salad
GF/Vegan Available
xvoo basil vinaigrette, grilled focaccia
Little Gem Lettuces Wedge
GF/Vegetarian/Vegan Available
creamy blue cheese dressing, bacon, chopped egg,
red onion, tomato, cucumber, toasted pepitas
Jumbo Lump Crab & Shrimp Ravigote +$3
GF Available
half avocado, mixed lettuces
Tuna Poke
GF Available
onions, avocado crema, mango, tortilla chips
Pelican Club Baked Oysters
GF Available
applewood smoked bacon, parmesan, garlic herb butter
Korean 24-Hour Baby Back Ribs +$3
housemade spicy kimchi
Crab Cake +$3
calabrese aioli, side salad
Second Course
choice of
Panéed Gulf Fish With Jumbo Lump Crabmeat
GF Available
jalapeño hollandaise, meuniere sauce, baby potatoes, haricots verts
Crispy Almond Chicken
GF Available
half boneless chicken, white balsamic lemon orange sauce,
snow peas, coconut rice, lettuce, toasted almonds
12 Oz Honey Glazed And Roasted Prime Pork Chop
spicy mustard sauce, mashed sweet potatoes, snowpeas
Whole Crispy Gulf Fish +$3
GF Available
shrimp, citrus chili sauce, jasmine rice
Louisiana Cioppino – In Its Own Pot +$3
GF/Vegetarian/Vegan Available
gulf fish, shrimp, mussels, little neck clams,
calamari, tomato basil sauce, linguini
Surf And Turf +$4
6 oz filet mignon, jumbo lump crab & shrimp cake,
bearnaise, mashed potatoes, buttered asparagus
1 Lb Whole Main Lobster & Fried Shrimp +$6
GF Available
served butterflied, lemon garlic beurre blanc, baby potatoes, haricots verts
Thai Massaman Curry Gulf Shrimp
GF/Vegetarian/Vegan Available
served in its own pot, chiles, lime, onion, coconut milk,
lemongrass, jasmine rice, spicy peanut sauce
Third Course
choice of
White Chocolate Bread Pudding
white and dark chocolate sauces
Coconut Cream Pie
GF Available
berries, whipped cream
Bourbon Pecan Pie
housemade whipped cream
Lavender Creme Brulee
GF Available
$39