COOLinary: The Pelican Club

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelican Club is a deliciously classic restaurant in the French Quarter, and their whole menu is Coolinary prices until mid-September!

COOLINARY MENU

First Course

choice of



Shrimp, Chicken & Sausage Gumbo



Creamy Shrimp Bisque



Vegan Carrot Coconut Ginger Soup

Gluten Free Available

Tomato & Burrata Salad

GF/Vegan Available

xvoo basil vinaigrette, grilled focaccia

Little Gem Lettuces Wedge

GF/Vegetarian/Vegan Available

creamy blue cheese dressing, bacon, chopped egg,

red onion, tomato, cucumber, toasted pepitas

Jumbo Lump Crab & Shrimp Ravigote +$3

GF Available

half avocado, mixed lettuces

Tuna Poke

GF Available

onions, avocado crema, mango, tortilla chips

Pelican Club Baked Oysters

GF Available

applewood smoked bacon, parmesan, garlic herb butter

Korean 24-Hour Baby Back Ribs +$3

housemade spicy kimchi

Crab Cake +$3

calabrese aioli, side salad

Second Course

choice of



Panéed Gulf Fish With Jumbo Lump Crabmeat

GF Available

jalapeño hollandaise, meuniere sauce, baby potatoes, haricots verts

Crispy Almond Chicken

GF Available

half boneless chicken, white balsamic lemon orange sauce,

snow peas, coconut rice, lettuce, toasted almonds

12 Oz Honey Glazed And Roasted Prime Pork Chop

spicy mustard sauce, mashed sweet potatoes, snowpeas

Whole Crispy Gulf Fish +$3

GF Available

shrimp, citrus chili sauce, jasmine rice

Louisiana Cioppino – In Its Own Pot +$3

GF/Vegetarian/Vegan Available

gulf fish, shrimp, mussels, little neck clams,

calamari, tomato basil sauce, linguini

Surf And Turf +$4

6 oz filet mignon, jumbo lump crab & shrimp cake,

bearnaise, mashed potatoes, buttered asparagus

1 Lb Whole Main Lobster & Fried Shrimp +$6

GF Available

served butterflied, lemon garlic beurre blanc, baby potatoes, haricots verts

Thai Massaman Curry Gulf Shrimp

GF/Vegetarian/Vegan Available

served in its own pot, chiles, lime, onion, coconut milk,

lemongrass, jasmine rice, spicy peanut sauce

Third Course

choice of



White Chocolate Bread Pudding

white and dark chocolate sauces

Coconut Cream Pie

GF Available

berries, whipped cream

Bourbon Pecan Pie

housemade whipped cream

Lavender Creme Brulee

GF Available

$39