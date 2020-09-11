COOLinary: Hard Rock Cafe New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Hard Rock Cafe New Orleans is in the heart of the French Quarter on Bourbon Street. You can try some of their delicious dishes for a discounted rate with Coolinary until Sunday!
Lunch Menu
First Course
Starter House Salad
fresh mixed greens, Roma tomatoes and Parmesan crisps
topped with croutons and your choice of Vinaigrette, Ranch or Blue Cheese dressingSecond Course
choice of
Original Legendary® Burger
The burger that started it all! Steak burger with applewood bacon,
cheddar cheese, crispy onion ring, leaf lettuce and vine-ripened tomato.
Served with seasoned fries.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Hand-pulled smoked pork with our house-made barbecue sauce on
a toasted fresh bun with coleslaw and sliced Granny Smith apples.
Served with seasoned fries.
Tupelo Chicken Tenders
crispy chicken tenders served with seasoned fries,
honey mustard and our house-made barbecue sauceThird Course
Coke Float
ice cold Coca-Cola topped with French vanilla ice cream
$19.95
Dinner Menu
First Course
Starter House Salad
fresh mixed greens, Roma tomatoes and Parmesan crisps
topped with croutons and your choice of Vinaigrette, Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing
Second Course
choice of
Smokehouse BBQ Combo
Slow-cooked Baby Back Ribs and hand-pulled smoked pork served
with our house-made barbecue sauce. The perfect combination
of our smokehouse specialties served with
seasoned fries, coleslaw, and ranch-style beans.
Twisted Mac, Chicken & Cheese
100% all-natural grilled chicken breast, sliced and
served on Cavatappi pasta tossed in a four-cheese
sauce blend with diced red peppers
Grilled Norwegian Salmon
grilled salmon with herb butter and house-made
barbecue sauce, served with fresh vegetables
Third Course
Coke Float
ice cold Coca-Cola topped with French vanilla ice cream
$29.95