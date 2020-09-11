COOLinary: Hard Rock Cafe New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Hard Rock Cafe New Orleans is in the heart of the French Quarter on Bourbon Street. You can try some of their delicious dishes for a discounted rate with Coolinary until Sunday!

Lunch Menu

First Course

Starter House Salad

fresh mixed greens, Roma tomatoes and Parmesan crisps

topped with croutons and your choice of Vinaigrette, Ranch or Blue Cheese dressingSecond Course

choice of



Original Legendary® Burger

The burger that started it all! Steak burger with applewood bacon,

cheddar cheese, crispy onion ring, leaf lettuce and vine-ripened tomato.

Served with seasoned fries.



BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

Hand-pulled smoked pork with our house-made barbecue sauce on

a toasted fresh bun with coleslaw and sliced Granny Smith apples.

Served with seasoned fries.



Tupelo Chicken Tenders

crispy chicken tenders served with seasoned fries,

honey mustard and our house-made barbecue sauceThird Course

Coke Float

ice cold Coca-Cola topped with French vanilla ice cream



$19.95

Dinner Menu

First Course

Starter House Salad

fresh mixed greens, Roma tomatoes and Parmesan crisps

topped with croutons and your choice of Vinaigrette, Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing

Second Course

choice of



Smokehouse BBQ Combo

Slow-cooked Baby Back Ribs and hand-pulled smoked pork served

with our house-made barbecue sauce. The perfect combination

of our smokehouse specialties served with

seasoned fries, coleslaw, and ranch-style beans.



Twisted Mac, Chicken & Cheese

100% all-natural grilled chicken breast, sliced and

served on Cavatappi pasta tossed in a four-cheese

sauce blend with diced red peppers



Grilled Norwegian Salmon

grilled salmon with herb butter and house-made

barbecue sauce, served with fresh vegetables

Third Course

Coke Float

ice cold Coca-Cola topped with French vanilla ice cream



$29.95