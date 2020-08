COOLinary: GW Fins

NEW ORLEANS – GW Fins is a classic restaurant in the heart of the French Quarter, and you can get their COOLinary menu until mid-September! PLUS they’re doing carry-out and delivery!

COOLINARY MENU

GW Fins’ 3-course COOLinary Menu for only $39 changes daily and is available for dine-in, curbside pickup, and delivery.

Appetizers (select one)

Fried Calamari, Pickled vegetables, Gochujang Chili Aioli

Lobster Bisque, Cognac, Crème Fraîche

Firecracker Tuna Tacos, Ginger Slaw, Avocado Aioli, Wasabi Caviar

Entrees (select one)

Jumbo Fried Soft Shell Crab, Blue Crab Maque Choux, Spoonbread

Louisiana Pompano, Five Melon Salsa, Blue Crab Fritters, Plantains

Duroc Pork Chop, White Sweet Potato Hash, Grilled Peaches, Goat Cheese Grits, Bourbon Molasses Glaze

Scalibut, Halibut, Sea Scallops, Royal Red Shrimp Risotto, Snow Peas, Pea Shoot Butter (+$5)

Desserts (select one)

Chocolate Bombe, Raspberry Coulis

Blackberry Almond Cake, Vanilla Ice Cream

House Made Fruit Sorbets, Peach, Pear, Mango

$39

(plus tax and gratuity)