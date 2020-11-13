COOLinary ENCORE: Napoleon House

NEW ORLEANS – The Alligator sausage Po-boy is just one of the COOLinary deals you’ll find when we take you to the Napoleon House in the historic French Quarter.

The Napoleon House is located at 500 Charter St. in the heart of New Orleans.

Featured first, an Italian sub. Stop in and enjoy a po-boy on Leidenheimer French bread with a number of Salumi‘s Italian meat, olive salad, and melted cheese.

Next up, an absolute delicacy, the alligator sausage po-boy. This recipe includes alligator sausage blended with a little bit of pork, served with a Tabasco pepper jelly, and a little bit of creole mustard, on Leidenheimer French bread.

The idea behind COOLinary is to promote restaurants during the slower summer months, to bring out more tourists and offer a value of menu choices.