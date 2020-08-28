COOLinary: Annunciation

NEW ORLEANS – Annunciation Restaurant is a contemporary southern restaurant with delicious food and you can try it for a discounted rate with Coolinary until mid-September!

First Course
choice of

Chef Salad
mixed greens, watercress, green beans, hearts of palm, sliced ham

Creole Tomato Salad
Creole tomato, Vidalia onion, olive oil, balsamic vinegar

Seafood Gumbo
a New Orleans classic shrimp, crabmeat, oysterSecond Course

choice of

Grilled Lamb Chops
garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, lamb sauce

Grilled Salmon
Hollandaise, poached potato, sweet baby carrots

Chicken Rosemarino
slow roasted in herbs and spices, marinara sauceThird Course

choice of

Tiramisu
lady fingers, espresso, coffee, amaretto liquor,
and Baileys topped with Mascarpone cheese

Banana Pudding Crème Brulee
bananas, vanilla bean, cane sugar, cream

Mango Sorbet
fresh mango, lime

$39

