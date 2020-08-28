COOLinary: Annunciation

NEW ORLEANS – Annunciation Restaurant is a contemporary southern restaurant with delicious food and you can try it for a discounted rate with Coolinary until mid-September!
First Course
choice of
Chef Salad
mixed greens, watercress, green beans, hearts of palm, sliced ham
Creole Tomato Salad
Creole tomato, Vidalia onion, olive oil, balsamic vinegar
Seafood Gumbo
a New Orleans classic shrimp, crabmeat, oyster

Second Course
choice of
Grilled Lamb Chops
garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, lamb sauce
Grilled Salmon
Hollandaise, poached potato, sweet baby carrots
Chicken Rosemarino
slow roasted in herbs and spices, marinara sauce

Third Course
choice of
Tiramisu
lady fingers, espresso, coffee, amaretto liquor,
and Baileys topped with Mascarpone cheese
Banana Pudding Crème Brulee
bananas, vanilla bean, cane sugar, cream
Mango Sorbet
fresh mango, lime
$39