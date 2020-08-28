COOLinary: Annunciation

NEW ORLEANS – Annunciation Restaurant is a contemporary southern restaurant with delicious food and you can try it for a discounted rate with Coolinary until mid-September!

First Course

choice of



Chef Salad

mixed greens, watercress, green beans, hearts of palm, sliced ham



Creole Tomato Salad

Creole tomato, Vidalia onion, olive oil, balsamic vinegar



Seafood Gumbo

a New Orleans classic shrimp, crabmeat, oysterSecond Course

choice of



Grilled Lamb Chops

garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, lamb sauce



Grilled Salmon

Hollandaise, poached potato, sweet baby carrots



Chicken Rosemarino

slow roasted in herbs and spices, marinara sauceThird Course

choice of



Tiramisu

lady fingers, espresso, coffee, amaretto liquor,

and Baileys topped with Mascarpone cheese



Banana Pudding Crème Brulee

bananas, vanilla bean, cane sugar, cream



Mango Sorbet

fresh mango, lime



$39