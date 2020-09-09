Cochon Butcher brings the taste of Spain to your table with a new tapas menu

NEW ORLEANS—James Beard Award winning chefs and owners Donald Link and Stephen Stryjewski have introduced a new tapas menu at Cochon Butcher. The small plate dishes bring Spanish influences to the Old-World butcher and charcuterie shop.

“With so many people canceling travel plans this year, we thought it would be fun to bring a little piece of Spain back home,” said Stryjewski. “We have a small bite for every taste, and everything is made in-house.”

The tapas menu that will change frequently includes dishes like bombas (fried potato and manchego cheese), boquerones (white anchovy), sardinas (house-cured sardines), camarones (grilled shrimp), atún (fresh tuna), botifarra (garlic sausage), and four-year aged Butcher jamón. Prices for the tapas range from $3 to $18.

Special bebidas (drinks) will also be available—apertivos, vinos, digestivos, and three Spanish beers, including Naparbier Paradise Pilsner; Edge Sangria Sour, a fruit ale; and Basqueland and la Donostiarra Saison.