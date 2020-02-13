Buy your guy a Bacon Bouquet for Valentine’s Day

NEW ORLEANS – This is one Valentine’s Day treat you do not want to miss.

At The Sweet Life Bakery in Lakeview, they have all of your typical Valentine’s Day Treats, cookies, cakes, and chocolate-covered strawberries. And while the heart-shaped fare is all stunning, they felt like they were missing part of the market.

Owner Jenny Pacaccio said that while wives and girlfriends adored their pink and glittery over the top treats, what could they buy for the guy in their life? Alas, Bacon Bouquets were born.

A bunch of thick-cut applewood smoked bacon is cooked and candied with brown sugar and maple syrup. Then the bacon is drizzled with white and dark chocolate, sprinkled with bacon sprinkles and served in a pint glass, like a meaty bouquet.

The bacon bouquet comes with twelve pieces of to-die-for bacon and is only $25. The Sweet Life Bakery is located at 6268 Vicksburg Street.