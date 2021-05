BENHAM, Texas (WGNO) — On Thursday morning, Blue Bell visited the WGNO studio to drop off their newest flavor.

Inspired by the favorite dessert of Texas, Chocolate Sheet Cake will be available for a very limited time, so get it while you can!

The flavor consists of Blue Bell Milk Chocolate Ice Cream, chocolate sheet cake pieces, chopped pecans, and a chocolate icing swirl.

Look for Blue Bell Chocolate Sheet Cake Ice Cream in two sizes, pint and half gallon.

