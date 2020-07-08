Avo Taco announces opening of restaurant at popular brewery in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Holy guacamole! AVO TACO announced the opening of its newest location in New Orleans, back again – after hosting a well-attended pop-up this same time last year.

Partner David Hersh lends a unique perspective to the project, having been part of the restaurant industry since 2000 and having lived in New Orleans for many years.

“The roots of my lifelong love affair with food and cooking are here, so opening this location in New Orleans makes me especially happy and grateful. At AVO TACO, we are committed to guaranteeing our guests the tastiest food made with unique recipes and using only the highest quality ingredients.” said David Hersh.







If you’re used to TACO AVO’s specialties, you’ll experience something a little different at this spot: an abundance of fresh food that includes specialty burgers, more than 12 kinds of tacos featuring steak, chicken, pork, seafood, chicken, and more, guacamole topped with eight choices, along with quesadillas and kid-friendly choices.

For those looking to host a special event, let’s taco ‘bout a party because AVO TACO’s catering “kicks hass” – the eatery will offer all of its items (and more!) for off-site events, and can arrange everything from platters and trays, corporate luncheons, to unique parties and family gatherings or special occasions. And for those customers on the go, AVO TACO offers online ordering, with all menu items prepared in-house daily and ready from open until close.

Guests of this location will also come to know its new General Manager, Dylan Stafford, who joins the team with nearly 10 years of restaurant management experience. His new team of associates is ready to meet all of the needs of local residents.

“I’m excited about the opportunity I’ve been given to open the first AVO TACO location in New Orleans. We’ve been working very hard to get this store ready and we’re eager to serve this community. We are committed to guaranteeing exceptional food experiences to all of our guests.” said General Manager Dylan Stafford.