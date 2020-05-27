Test Kitchen Taylor’s picks: Avo is open for takeout and dine-in

NEW ORLEANS – Avo is a chef-owned uptown Italian restaurant, and they’re back in business! They are currently open for takeout and limited 25% dining Tuesday – Saturday, 5 – 8 pm.

Not only that, but Avo is also offering a selection of dried, housemade pastas and sauces to create your own Italian meals at home! As for the pasta, you can buy four servings of rigatoni, shells or fusilli, and for the sauces try the Arrabiatta (a spicy tomato sauce), Vodka Sauce (a creamy tomato sauce) or the Bolognese (a beef sauce).

Our Test Kitchen Taylor’s picks are in. “You can’t go wrong with Rigatoni and a delicious creamy tomato sauce like Avo’s Vodka Sauce.” Taylor says. You can order your pasta and sauce here.

As for dining in or taking out, their menu looks divine (bolded item’s are Test Kitchen Taylor’s picks):

Appetizers Meatballs, Fontina, Gremolata Octopus, Chili Glaze, Black Garlic, Pineapple Fried Eggplant, Eggplant ‘Meatballs”, Whipped Ricotta, Basil-Cherry Tomato Caesar Salad, Kale, Brussels Sprouts, Pine Nuts Caprese Salad, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil Pistachio Pesto, Aged Balsamic

Pastas Lasagna, short rib, san Marzano tomato, bechamel Shells, Bolognese, gremolata Portabello Ravioli, arugula pesto Paccheri alla Vodka, Lobster, basil, creamy tomato sauce

Entrees Veal & Peppers, Mascarpone-Polenta, Gremolata Shortrib Marsala, mushrooms, whipped potatoes Grilled Redfish, Sardinian Couscous, Corn, tomato, Kale Pesto, Herb Vinaigrette Chicken Parmesan, Garlic-Broccoli Rabe

Sides Brussels sprouts, Pancetta Vinaigrette Broccoli, Green Harissa, Feta Asparagus, Lemon, Parmesan

Dessert Cannolis (3 per order) – only dessert offered to go Zeppole, Pistachio ice cream, hazelnut fudge Coppetta- “italian ice cream Sunday” Fudge, caramel, Pizzelle cookie Affogato-espresso with vanilla gelato



To make a reservation, call (504) 509-6550.