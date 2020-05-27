Test Kitchen Taylor’s picks: Avo is open for takeout and dine-in

NEW ORLEANS – Avo is a chef-owned uptown Italian restaurant, and they’re back in business! They are currently open for takeout and limited 25% dining Tuesday – Saturday, 5 – 8 pm.
Not only that, but Avo is also offering a selection of dried, housemade pastas and sauces to create your own Italian meals at home! As for the pasta, you can buy four servings of rigatoni, shells or fusilli, and for the sauces try the Arrabiatta (a spicy tomato sauce), Vodka Sauce (a creamy tomato sauce) or the Bolognese (a beef sauce).
Our Test Kitchen Taylor’s picks are in. “You can’t go wrong with Rigatoni and a delicious creamy tomato sauce like Avo’s Vodka Sauce.” Taylor says. You can order your pasta and sauce here.
As for dining in or taking out, their menu looks divine (bolded item’s are Test Kitchen Taylor’s picks):
- Appetizers
- Meatballs, Fontina, Gremolata
- Octopus, Chili Glaze, Black Garlic, Pineapple
- Fried Eggplant, Eggplant ‘Meatballs”, Whipped Ricotta, Basil-Cherry Tomato
- Caesar Salad, Kale, Brussels Sprouts, Pine Nuts
- Caprese Salad, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil Pistachio Pesto, Aged Balsamic
- Pastas
- Lasagna, short rib, san Marzano tomato, bechamel
- Shells, Bolognese, gremolata
- Portabello Ravioli, arugula pesto
- Paccheri alla Vodka, Lobster, basil, creamy tomato sauce
- Entrees
- Veal & Peppers, Mascarpone-Polenta, Gremolata
- Shortrib Marsala, mushrooms, whipped potatoes
- Grilled Redfish, Sardinian Couscous, Corn, tomato, Kale Pesto, Herb Vinaigrette
- Chicken Parmesan, Garlic-Broccoli Rabe
- Sides
- Brussels sprouts, Pancetta Vinaigrette
- Broccoli, Green Harissa, Feta
- Asparagus, Lemon, Parmesan
- Dessert
- Cannolis (3 per order) – only dessert offered to go
- Zeppole, Pistachio ice cream, hazelnut fudge
- Coppetta- “italian ice cream Sunday” Fudge, caramel, Pizzelle cookie
- Affogato-espresso with vanilla gelato
To make a reservation, call (504) 509-6550.