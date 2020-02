NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA-- The annual Zulu ball was a glamorous hit. Visitors traveled from across for the chance to show off some style and say "hail Zulu," welcoming in the King and Queen.

Between the precession, the food and the concert featuring the likes of the SOS Band, Musiq Soulchild, Doug E. Fresh and Friends, Choppa Style, DJ Jubliee, and DJ Polo504; there simply was no other place to be tonight. The 2020 Zulu ball was a classic from the jump!