Dr. Rachel explains the science behind brain freeze

Good evening on this hot Thursday! The forecast for late July across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was extreme with dangerous heat and fewer storms today to keep temperatures up in comparison on the month’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now within double digits after a heat advisory was issued across WGNO’s viewing area once again until 7PM. Afternoon highs reached the upper 90s, but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s. Last Saturday, we tied a record high set back in 1981: 98 degrees at MSY. Monday, we broke 1981’s July 26th record of 96 at MSY when highs reached 97.

Friday and much of the coming week, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more isolated.