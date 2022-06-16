NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Juneteenth is just around the corner, and events are planned across Southeast Louisiana to celebrate Black history and excellence. Check out local events below, and be sure to check out the WGNO Juneteenth Special on WGNO and NOLA38.

WGNO – Saturday, June 18 at 6:30 PM

WGNO – Sunday, June 19 at 10:30 PM

NOLA38 – Sunday, June 19 at 9:00 PM

Celebrating Juneteenth Freedom Day

Friday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free admission

Located at Maroon Workspace (1206 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans)

Honoring the contributions of New Orleans’ own Black entrepreneurs, artists, and creative voices with family-friendly activities Interactive drum circle with the Baba Kamau Black Men Rising performance by KIPP Believe All kinds of food and family fun!



Juneteenth Freedom Gala

June 18 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Highlighting community leaders and artists in a night of Black beauty and excellence

Event includes: Live Band Film Screening Black Trivia Artist Presentation & Auction by Artists Alina Allen Award Presentation for Community Leaders

Attire: Semi-formal/Formal Red, Black & Green, or African attire

Click HERE for tickets

New Orleans Juneteenth Festival & Parade

June 19 from 2 to 7 p.m.

Parade starts at 2, festival begins at 3

Located at Louis Armstrong Park/Congo Square

Free and open to the public

Performances include TLOC N’Kafu Traditional West African Dance Kalindah Laveaux Delfeayo Marsalis Tekrema

Will also include “A Blueprint to Freedom Panel Discussion: Economics, Education, and Gentrification”

Juan Lafonta’s Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 18 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Located at the New Orleans Lakefront between Franklin Ave. and the Seabrook Bridge

Free drinks and food for the first 300 people!

Fireworks start at 8:30

Raúl M. Grijalva Visit to New Orleans for Bus Tour and Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 18 — St. John the Baptist Parish Bus Tour

9:00 a.m.: Welcoming Ceremony and Press Conference on the Environmental Justice For All Act at Whitney Plantation

Welcoming Ceremony and Press Conference on the Environmental Justice For All Act at Whitney Plantation 10:00 a.m.: Site Visit of Whitney Plantation

Site Visit of Whitney Plantation 11:15 a.m.: Bus Tour Stop – Denka Plant

Bus Tour Stop – Denka Plant 12:00 p.m.: Bus Tour Stop – Nucor Plant and ADM Grain Elevator

Bus Tour Stop – Nucor Plant and ADM Grain Elevator 2:00 p.m.: Bus Tour Stop – Proposed Grain Terminal Site

Bus Tour Stop – Proposed Grain Terminal Site 3:00 p.m.: Bus Tour Stop – Willow Grove Cemetery

Bus Tour Stop – Willow Grove Cemetery 3:45 p.m.: Bus Tour Stop – Lac Des Allemands and Pleasure Bend Community

Sunday, June 19 — Juneteenth Celebration

11:00 a.m.: Land Blessing Ceremony and Juneteenth Celebration in Wallace, Louisiana

The Dooky Chase Family Foundation

Historical Marker Installation/The Civil Rights Legacy Walk

Monday, June 20 at 11 a.m.

Located at Dooky Chase’s Restaurant (2301 Orleans Ave., New Orleans)

Join the Chase Family as they celebrate the installation of the Historic Marker commemorating the contribution of the Chase family to the State of Louisiana

The event will mark the start of construction of “The Civil Rights Legacy Walk”, a series of pavers around the restaurant honoring the men and women who fought for Social Justice and Economic Betterment for all Americans

Afro-Caribbean Dance Party (Ages 21+)

Hosted by KF Events | Nola Caribbean Experience | Afrobeatnola

Saturday, June 18 from 1 to 7 p.m.

Located at Culture Park NOLA (3000 Franklin Ave., New Orleans)

Come enjoy a mix of Afrobeats, R&B, Afrotrap, Trap music, Hip-Hop, Soca, Dancehall, Reggae, Reggaeton, and all your favorites!

Some of the best NOLA and African food catered in by vendors

Tickets range from $20 to $40, click here to purchase

For VIP tickets and bottle services, text 504-495-5894

First-Ever Juneteenth and Father’s Day Celebration

Hosted by Love and Power Campaign for Revolutionary Values

Sunday, June 19 from 3-6 p.m.

Located at The Hangout NOLA (9954 Lake Forest Boulevard, #5, New Orleans)

Fathers and kids 12 and under get in for free

A local and global community event celebrating Juneteenth and honoring Fathers while also showcasing Letitia Taylor Parson’s Corporation: Institutions With Revolutionary Values

Click here for tickets

Juneteenth Performance and Exhibit

Featuring New Orleans artist, musician, and educator Marcus Brown

Machine Noir: A Performance

Sunday, June 19 at 7 p.m.

Located at Marigny Opera House (725 Saint Ferdinand Street, New Orleans)

Brown will paint with his data and sound-producing paintbrushes using sounds from his “Ship Drum” art performance to tell a story of America’s enslaved

Special guests include Leah Lonzo aka Sweetnezz and Clair Woods

Augmented Reality Slavery Trails Sculptures Unveiling

Monday, June 20 from 1-4 p.m.

Connects the public to the lost stories of the enslaved, including their contributions

Located on the neutral ground located on the corner of Chartres Street and Esplanade Avenue

6th Annual Juneteenth Community Festival by Rejoice Incorporated

Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 19 from 11 a.m to 5 p.m.

Located in Rivertown (410 Williams Blvd., Kenner, LA)

Food vendors, artisans, community resources, live entertainment, and a children’s tent

Will honor fathers and father figures on Sunday

Performances include: Charmaine Neville & Amasa Miller Gina Brown Zena Moses & the Rue Fiya All-Stars Rechell and the Ree Generation Band Linda Wright Kim Phillips & Friends Kayla Jasmine Chiara Nicole Called to Worship Zulu Gospel Choir Young Pinstripes Brass Band Chief Kevin “Cheveyo” Turner



Ashe Cultural Arts Center Juneteenth Father’s Day Celebration

Sunday, June 19 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Second line begins 4:30 at Carver Theater under the bridge to Hunter’s Field

Will honor Dr. Jerome “Big Duck” Smith and other men who have made countless contributions to the culture and community

Click here for route

Preservation Hall’s “Kids in the Hall” Juneteenth Jam

June 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Located inside Preservation Hall (726 St Peter, New Orleans)

Will open its doors to Son of Saint mentees, students, their friends, and families for a concert and workshop

Part of a continued PHF effort to expose local youth to New Orleans music, culture, and engagement with elder culture bearers