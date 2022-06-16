NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Juneteenth is just around the corner, and events are planned across Southeast Louisiana to celebrate Black history and excellence. Check out local events below, and be sure to check out the WGNO Juneteenth Special on WGNO and NOLA38.
Celebrating Juneteenth Freedom Day
- Friday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Free admission
- Located at Maroon Workspace (1206 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans)
- Honoring the contributions of New Orleans’ own Black entrepreneurs, artists, and creative voices with family-friendly activities
- Interactive drum circle with the Baba Kamau
- Black Men Rising performance by KIPP Believe
- All kinds of food and family fun!
Juneteenth Freedom Gala
- June 18 from 7 to 10 p.m.
- Highlighting community leaders and artists in a night of Black beauty and excellence
- Event includes:
- Live Band
- Film Screening
- Black Trivia
- Artist Presentation & Auction by Artists Alina Allen
- Award Presentation for Community Leaders
- Attire: Semi-formal/Formal Red, Black & Green, or African attire
- Click HERE for tickets
New Orleans Juneteenth Festival & Parade
- June 19 from 2 to 7 p.m.
- Parade starts at 2, festival begins at 3
- Located at Louis Armstrong Park/Congo Square
- Free and open to the public
- Performances include
- TLOC
- N’Kafu Traditional West African Dance
- Kalindah Laveaux
- Delfeayo Marsalis
- Tekrema
- Will also include “A Blueprint to Freedom Panel Discussion: Economics, Education, and Gentrification”
Juan Lafonta’s Juneteenth Celebration
- Saturday, June 18 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
- Located at the New Orleans Lakefront between Franklin Ave. and the Seabrook Bridge
- Free drinks and food for the first 300 people!
- Fireworks start at 8:30
Raúl M. Grijalva Visit to New Orleans for Bus Tour and Juneteenth Celebration
Saturday, June 18 — St. John the Baptist Parish Bus Tour
- 9:00 a.m.: Welcoming Ceremony and Press Conference on the Environmental Justice For All Act at Whitney Plantation
- 10:00 a.m.: Site Visit of Whitney Plantation
- 11:15 a.m.: Bus Tour Stop – Denka Plant
- 12:00 p.m.: Bus Tour Stop – Nucor Plant and ADM Grain Elevator
- 2:00 p.m.: Bus Tour Stop – Proposed Grain Terminal Site
- 3:00 p.m.: Bus Tour Stop – Willow Grove Cemetery
- 3:45 p.m.: Bus Tour Stop – Lac Des Allemands and Pleasure Bend Community
Sunday, June 19 — Juneteenth Celebration
- 11:00 a.m.: Land Blessing Ceremony and Juneteenth Celebration in Wallace, Louisiana
The Dooky Chase Family Foundation
Historical Marker Installation/The Civil Rights Legacy Walk
- Monday, June 20 at 11 a.m.
- Located at Dooky Chase’s Restaurant (2301 Orleans Ave., New Orleans)
- Join the Chase Family as they celebrate the installation of the Historic Marker commemorating the contribution of the Chase family to the State of Louisiana
- The event will mark the start of construction of “The Civil Rights Legacy Walk”, a series of pavers around the restaurant honoring the men and women who fought for Social Justice and Economic Betterment for all Americans
Afro-Caribbean Dance Party (Ages 21+)
Hosted by KF Events | Nola Caribbean Experience | Afrobeatnola
- Saturday, June 18 from 1 to 7 p.m.
- Located at Culture Park NOLA (3000 Franklin Ave., New Orleans)
- Come enjoy a mix of Afrobeats, R&B, Afrotrap, Trap music, Hip-Hop, Soca, Dancehall, Reggae, Reggaeton, and all your favorites!
- Some of the best NOLA and African food catered in by vendors
- Tickets range from $20 to $40, click here to purchase
- For VIP tickets and bottle services, text 504-495-5894
First-Ever Juneteenth and Father’s Day Celebration
Hosted by Love and Power Campaign for Revolutionary Values
- Sunday, June 19 from 3-6 p.m.
- Located at The Hangout NOLA (9954 Lake Forest Boulevard, #5, New Orleans)
- Fathers and kids 12 and under get in for free
- A local and global community event celebrating Juneteenth and honoring Fathers while also showcasing Letitia Taylor Parson’s Corporation: Institutions With Revolutionary Values
- Click here for tickets
Juneteenth Performance and Exhibit
Featuring New Orleans artist, musician, and educator Marcus Brown
- Machine Noir: A Performance
- Sunday, June 19 at 7 p.m.
- Located at Marigny Opera House (725 Saint Ferdinand Street, New Orleans)
- Brown will paint with his data and sound-producing paintbrushes using sounds from his “Ship Drum” art performance to tell a story of America’s enslaved
- Special guests include Leah Lonzo aka Sweetnezz and Clair Woods
- Augmented Reality Slavery Trails Sculptures Unveiling
- Monday, June 20 from 1-4 p.m.
- Connects the public to the lost stories of the enslaved, including their contributions
- Located on the neutral ground located on the corner of Chartres Street and Esplanade Avenue
6th Annual Juneteenth Community Festival by Rejoice Incorporated
- Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, June 19 from 11 a.m to 5 p.m.
- Located in Rivertown (410 Williams Blvd., Kenner, LA)
- Food vendors, artisans, community resources, live entertainment, and a children’s tent
- Will honor fathers and father figures on Sunday
- Performances include:
- Charmaine Neville & Amasa Miller
- Gina Brown
- Zena Moses & the Rue Fiya All-Stars
- Rechell and the Ree Generation Band
- Linda Wright
- Kim Phillips & Friends
- Kayla Jasmine
- Chiara Nicole
- Called to Worship
- Zulu Gospel Choir
- Young Pinstripes Brass Band
- Chief Kevin “Cheveyo” Turner
Ashe Cultural Arts Center Juneteenth Father’s Day Celebration
- Sunday, June 19 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
- Second line begins 4:30 at Carver Theater under the bridge to Hunter’s Field
- Will honor Dr. Jerome “Big Duck” Smith and other men who have made countless contributions to the culture and community
- Click here for route
Preservation Hall’s “Kids in the Hall” Juneteenth Jam
- June 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Located inside Preservation Hall (726 St Peter, New Orleans)
- Will open its doors to Son of Saint mentees, students, their friends, and families for a concert and workshop
- Part of a continued PHF effort to expose local youth to New Orleans music, culture, and engagement with elder culture bearers
