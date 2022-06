NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Last year, Juneteenth officially became a Federal Holiday. Juneteenth is the celebration of the the end of slavery. In commemoration of the freedom it honors, this is a special production of Moving New Orleans Forward, Juneteenth, with hosts LBJ and Christopher Leach.

The WGNO Juneteenth special airs this weekend on WGNO and NOLA38:

WGNO – Saturday, June 18 at 6:30 PM

WGNO – Sunday, June 19 at 10:30 PM

NOLA38 – Sunday, June 19 at 9:00 PM