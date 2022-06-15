Houston, TX and Southwest LA (WGNO) — Juneteenth began 157 years ago in East Texas, as a celebration of freedom for people of color.

Something that is just as big in East Texas today and Louisiana as well, celebrates freedom in rhythm. WGNO’s Chief photographer sat down with David Rubin, known on stage as “Rockin Dopsie Jr.,” to learn about Zydeco music.

June is also black music month in the United States and Rockin Dopsie knows Zydeco as being part of a culture of black rhythm and music that was blended with blues and jazz.

“When they first started Zydeco, it used nothing but an accordion and a washboard. From the late 40’s, 50’s to the early 60’s, it was called La La music. My grandfather used to go to people’s houses on Saturdays and clear out the living room and would say they were going to the La La! It was just the accordion and the washboard. They would charge ten cents to get in, to play in somebody’s living room,” says Dopsie.

Many people from Louisiana over the years, have moved from Louisiana to Texas. Part of the reason were various hurricanes that forced some to find new live in Houston. Rockin Dopsie says, “there’s a lot of people from all around Louisiana that moved to Houston Texas. When we go there to play Zydeco, there is a lot of family and a lot of people who grew up listening to that type of music. From Lake Charles to Beaumont to Houston Texas, there is strong fan base for Zydeco music.”

Dopsie notices that during Juneteenth celebrations in Texas, Zydeco is always part of the fun saying, “for me, Juneteenth not only celebrates what African Americans have been through, but it is also a celebration for the next generation. We have to celebrate for the people who have paved the road for us. For Juneteenth celebrations, we should have all types of African American music, including: Zydeco, Blues, Funk Music, Second Line, Brass Band. That is our genre. In French, Zydeco means snap beans that aren’t salty. The reason they call it that is because when you hear Zydeco, you can’t help but help but snap your fingers and do something. You have to move something. I don’t care if it’s a finger, a toe or an ear, something is going to shake when you hear Zydeco!”