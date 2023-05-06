NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Every year the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival pays tribute to a different culture through its Cultural Exchange Pavillion.

Most times that culture is part of another country, but this year the culture celebrated is that of the U.S. Caribbean island of Puerto Rico.

CEP Director Valerie Guillet stated “We have a great contingent of artists, musicians, and muralists. We have wonderful food for you guys so a really nice taste of Puerto Rico for everybody to enjoy at the festival.”

Among the artists is Don Rimx, who used the festival weekends to complete two murals.

“Together with my fellow artist, just bringing each of us have a different talent. Over here people can enjoy seeing the process of our work,” said Rimx.