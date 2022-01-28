International High School of New Orleans rings in the New Year

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s the most important day in Vietnamese culture.

It’s the Lunar New Year.

And this year is the Year of the Tiger.

The tiger asks you to be brave and brilliant.

It’s called TET, which translates as “festival of the first morning of the first day”.

At International High School in New Orleans, the kids are celebrating the day and the moment.

The celebration gets started in full force in the afternoon.

Students will perform a dragon dance in the courtyard and another classic in a classroom as you’ll see right here.

They sing songs.

They feast on fantastic cuisine.

They’re ready to highlight contributions of the Asian culture as the Lunar New Year begins.