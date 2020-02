On the menu at Oysters 4 the Coast at Superior Seafood

NEW ORLEANS - Have you ever had them?

Have you ever heard of them?

Crawfish-Boiled Oysters.

They're on the menu at Oysters 4 the Coast.

That's the party that preps everybody for the New Orleans Oyster Festival at the end of May.

WGNO ABC 26 is the official television station of the Fest.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is LIVE at Superior Seafood where the oysters with a crawfish twist are being served up and getting great reviews.