A 12-year-old’s new way to celebrate a touchdown: it’s the ‘Ben Zone Boogie’

NEW ORLEANS - Ben Blevins is a New Orleans 12-year-old.

He's a student at Lusher Charter School.

And most of all, Ben is a football fan.

Ben Blevins is one of Wild Bill's Amazing Kids

Ben Blevins says he likes football because "it's fun, fast-paced, exciting and there's no better connection than being with your team on the field."

On his field of dreams, Ben greets his hometown team, his own Lusher Lions.

And then Ben gets busy. He gets down to work. He's a sixth grader coaching senior football players.

After every touchdown, as important as an extra point, Ben creates and choreographs, right there in the end zone, his own Ben Zone Boogie.

Ben says, "it's my name, the end zone and the best way to tango after a touchdown."

It was one day while Ben was doing lunch, probably a peanut butter and honey sandwich, his favorite, Ben began to chow down on the belief that scoring a touchdown should be recognized with style, his style.

Ben believes his Ben Zone Boogie works from Friday Night Lights to college games, all the way to the Super Bowl.

Ben Blevins is a straight-A student who plans to be a doctor one day. As a kid, he started talking before he was one year old.

And the first word this guy ever spoke.

Ball.

As in football.

He's not sitting on the sidelines.

Ben Blevins stands tall in touchdown territory.

His goal is right behind the goalpost.

One team.

One dream.

One new way to celebrate six points.