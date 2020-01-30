When life gave this kid lemonade . . .

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, La - Dalton Bush is the kind of kid who sounds like he's studying when he's in his upstairs bedroom.

Something from his fifth grade class, probably. And he's also thinking about his Louisiana life.

That life includes his Louisiana lemonade business.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says this businessman is now one of Wild Bill's Amazing Kids, brought to you by your friends at The Keating Law Firm.

With a few friends in the kitchen, Dalton is the boss of his business. He's the CEO with the right recipe. He's the ultimate taste tester. No sip gets past this almost eleven year old's taste buds.

After a few days in business, sales are, so far, somewhere close to $100.

For one dollar a cup and ten cents a refill, Dalton Bush is in business.

Dalton knows, when life gives you lemonade, sometimes it's because somebody is serving up a beautiful day in the neighborhood.

Then he winds up sharing the rewards of his sweet success.