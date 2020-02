Hansen's Sno-Bliz opens for the 2020 season

NEW ORLEANS - It's been a New Orleans tradition since 1939.

Hansen's Sno-Bliz has been making snoballs.

So good, people line up for them at their snoball at 4801 Tchoupitoulas Street.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is LIVE on WGNO News with a Twist Friday at 5pm and 6pm as Hansen's kicks off the season.

Wild Bill has a tradition of chatting with snoball artist Paul Broussard who's as much a part of Hansen's as the snoball menu.