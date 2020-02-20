2020 ShipRocked wraps sold out cruise with Halestorm, Alter Bridge & more, raises over $130,000 for Cancer Sucks! Charity

ShipRocked had its biggest year yet in 2020, with 3,300 guests – including 62% returning ShipRockers – joining Halestorm, Alter Bridge, Hellyeah, Asking Alexandria, Badflower, all-star band The Stowaways and more February 1-6 onboard a sold out Carnival Valor for the 11th edition of the Ultimate Rock Music Cruise Vacation.

In addition to stops in Key West, Florida and Cozumel, Mexico, ShipRocked 2020 offered guests several once-in-a-lifetime rock and roll experiences, including the first-ever solo piano performances by In This Moment’s Maria Brink (which featured both reworked In This Moment songs and covers including Radiohead’s “Creep” and Billie Eilish’s “You Should See Me In A Crown”), the debut solo performance from Sevendust’s Clint Lowery, and the live debut of Belle & The Dragon (featuring Sameer Bhattacharya and Pat Seals of Flyleaf, and Wuv from P.O.D.). In addition, Lowery joined Alter Bridge onstage for “Metalingus,” Black Stone Cherry’s John Fred Young shared a kit with Arejay Hale for an extended drum solo during Halestorm’s closing deck stage set, and Leo Moracchioli and Hyro The Hero collaborated on a cover of Anthrax/Public Enemy’s “Bring The Noise” – complete with a kazoo solo.

Over a dozen bands made their ShipRocked debuts in 2020, including Aeges, Asking Alexandria, Dead Posey, Dead Sara, Goodbye June, Hands Like Houses, Ice Nine Kills, Of Mice & Men, Ra, Royal Tusk, Shvpes, and unsigned fan-favorites We Are Band Nerds. Also sailing for the first time (after years of modeling for ShipRocked logos and merch) was ShipRocked mascot Baron Skully; while The Stowaways all-star band made their triumphant return with a pair of sail-away performances that included perennial favorites, deep cuts, and even a nod to Key West’s literary history (a set-closing rendition of Metallica’s “For Whom The Bell Tolls” as the Carnival Valor sailed away from Ernest Hemingway’s former home).

The onboard Cancer Sucks! charity auction, led by auctioneer Arejay Hale, raised over $130,000 – bringing the annual auction’s all-time total to nearly $750,000 raised for cancer research. Auction highlights included a signed Motörhead album – which, in keeping with tradition, was donated back to next year’s auction after a winning bid of $8500 – a Friday The 13th Jason mask signed by Ice Nine Kills, and a pair of Halestorm autographed guitars (after a feverish bidding war that reached $16,000 made clear that a single guitar was not enough), along with various other band memorabilia and photo prints.

Overall, ShipRocked featured performances from over two dozen music artists, led by Halestorm and Alter Bridge, along with: Aeges, Asking Alexandria, Badflower, Beartooth, Black Stone Cherry, Maria Brink, Cane Hill, Dead Posey, Dead Sara, DED, Goodbye June, Hands Like Houses, Hellyeah, Hyro The Hero, Ice Nine Kills, Living Colour, Of Mice & Men, Ra, Royal Tusk, SHVPES,and We Are Band Nerds, plus all-star band The Stowaways, Clint Lowery, Chad Nicefield (DJ sets), and Andy Wood.

Produced by ASK4 Entertainment, ShipRocked is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that provides guests with the opportunity to vacation with their favorite bands, meet new friends, and reunite with old ones year after year. In addition to unique performances and musical collaborations, ShipRocked onboard and beach activities include photo meet and greets with band members, artist hosted events and activities, crazy theme nights, after hours parties and more.