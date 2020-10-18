NEW ORLEANS – It’s been a tough year for live music. The stages have been quiet. And, major festivals have been postponed.

But some, like the Crescent City Blues and BBQ Festival, have found a new life online. They call it “Festing in Place.” It also provides an opportunity to raise money for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation’s Music Relief Fund.

WGNO is joining in and “festing in place” with a special New Orleans Music Playlist — Save the Music Louisiana. The show, hosted by LBJ, showcases artists included in the Crescent City Blues and BBQ Festival’s lineup, including two new performances recorded for the festival by Walter “Wolfman” Washington and the Roadmasters and by Little Freddie King.

You can help local musicians by donating at SaveTheMusicLouisiana.com. The money raised will go to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation’s Music Relief Fund.

And, you can listen and watch the Crescent City Blues and BBQ Festival on the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation’s Facebook and YouTube channels and at WWOZ.org.