New Orleans Music Playlist Season 1 Episode 9

New Orleans Music Playlist

Segment 1

Featured Artist: Flow Tribe, "Walk Like an Animal"

Free Agents Brass Band, "Music Is the Key"

Interview with Johnny Vidacovich

Segment 2

Cupid featuring Mystikal and DJ Ro, "Wham Dance"

Creole Syncopators Jazz Band, "Has Anybody Seen My Gal?"

Segment 3

Featured Artist: Flow Tribe, "Nest of Ghosts"

Segment 4

Featured Artist: James Andrews, "Hit It Big"

Terry McDermott, "Over Again"

Interview with Topsy Chapman

Segment 5

Messy Cookers Jazz Band, "That Da Da Strain"

Luther Kent, "Down by the Riverside"

Segment 6

Featured Artist: James Andrews, "St. James Infirmary"

