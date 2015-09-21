New Orleans Music Playlist Season 1 Episode 9

Segment 1
Featured Artist: Flow Tribe, "Walk Like an Animal"
Free Agents Brass Band, "Music Is the Key"
Interview with Johnny Vidacovich
Segment 2
Cupid featuring Mystikal and DJ Ro, "Wham Dance"
Creole Syncopators Jazz Band, "Has Anybody Seen My Gal?"
Segment 3
Featured Artist: Flow Tribe, "Nest of Ghosts"
Segment 4
Featured Artist: James Andrews, "Hit It Big"
Terry McDermott, "Over Again"
Interview with Topsy Chapman
Segment 5
Messy Cookers Jazz Band, "That Da Da Strain"
Luther Kent, "Down by the Riverside"
Segment 6
Featured Artist: James Andrews, "St. James Infirmary"