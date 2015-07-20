Breaking News
NOPD officer shot in New Orleans East, rushed to UMC

New Orleans Music Playlist Season 1 Episode 7

New Orleans Music Playlist

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Segment 1

Data pix.
Featured Artist: Mikayla, "The Beginning" - Mikayla

Hot 8 Brass Band, "Steamin' Blues" - The Life and Times... of the Hot 8 Brass Band

Interview with Sweet Crude

Segment 2

Data pix.
Bonerama, "Close the Door," Shake It Baby

Bill Summers, George Porter Jr. and Friends, "Watermelon Man"

Segment 3

Data pix.
Featured Artist: Mikayla, "Just Another Day"

Segment 4

Data pix.

Featured Artist: Ann Savoy, "My Dear Companion"

Baby Boyz Brass Band, "D-Boy"

Interview with Lucien Barbarin

Segment 5

Data pix.

Lena Prima, "Pennies from Heaven"

Zion Trinity, "Ochosis: Moro Moro" - Spirit of the Orisha

Segment 6

Data pix.

Featured Artist: Ann Savoy, "Parlez-Moi D'Amour"

 

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News