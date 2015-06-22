Breaking News
NOPD officer shot in New Orleans East, rushed to UMC

New Orleans Music Playlist Season 1 Episode 6

New Orleans Music Playlist

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Segment 1

Data pix.

Featured Artist: Brass-A-Holics, "Elevate"

Amanda Shaw, "Blues de la Frontier"

Interview with Irma Thomas

Segment 2

Data pix.

Dillard Choir, "Hush, Somebody's Calling My Name"

Dave Jordan, "That Waiting Feeling", Bring Back Red Raspberry

Segment 3

Data pix.

Featured Artist: Brass-A-Holics, "Bang Bang/Dark Horse Medley"

Segment 4

Featured Artist: Alexandra Scott, "Coney Island Baby" - I Love You So Much Always

Data pix.

The Legacy Brass Band, "CP3" - Da Legacy

Interview with Branford Marsalis

Segment 5

Data pix.

MainLine, "Under Pressure"

The Vettes, "Diamonds in a Jar"

Segment 6

Data pix.

Featured Artist: Alexandra Scott, "Little Black Cloud" - I Love You So Much Always

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News