New Orleans Music Playlist Season 1 Episode 6

Segment 1
Featured Artist: Brass-A-Holics, "Elevate"
Amanda Shaw, "Blues de la Frontier"
Interview with Irma Thomas
Segment 2
Dillard Choir, "Hush, Somebody's Calling My Name"
Dave Jordan, "That Waiting Feeling", Bring Back Red Raspberry
Segment 3
Featured Artist: Brass-A-Holics, "Bang Bang/Dark Horse Medley"
Segment 4
Featured Artist: Alexandra Scott, "Coney Island Baby" - I Love You So Much Always
The Legacy Brass Band, "CP3" - Da Legacy
Interview with Branford Marsalis
Segment 5
MainLine, "Under Pressure"
The Vettes, "Diamonds in a Jar"
Segment 6
Featured Artist: Alexandra Scott, "Little Black Cloud" - I Love You So Much Always