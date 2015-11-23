Breaking News
WGNO News at 11 a.m.

New Orleans Music Playlist Season 1 Episode 11

New Orleans Music Playlist

Segment 1

Featured Artist: TBC Brass Band, "Fat Albert"

Sweet Crude, "One in the Hand"

Interview with The Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Segment 2

Big Chief Alfred Doucette, "New Orleans, There'll Be No Party Without Us"
Walking to New Orleans, "The Fat Man"

Segment 3

Featured Artist: TBC Brass Band, "Everyday People"

Segment 4

Featured Artist: Kevin Stylez, "S.O.S."

New Orleans Mystics, "It's a Shame"

Interview with Jim McCormick

Segment 5

79rs Gang, "Ho Na Nae"

Darcy Malone and the Tangle, "Be a Man"

Segment 6

Featured Artist: Kevin Stylez, "Trippin'"

