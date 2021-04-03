New Orleans Music Playlist Episode 714

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Music Playlist is a show dedicated to highlighting the best of our local performers. Espisode 714 includes songs by PJ Morton, Robin Barnes, Nigel Hall, Davell Crawford, Bon Bon Vivant, and J.A.M Brass Band.

You may know PJ Morton as a keyboardist, as a singer, as a songwriter, or maybe as a producer. He’s all that and more. The New Orleans artist grew up around music with his father Bishop Paul S. Morton. He has toured the world with Maroon 5. And, as a solo artist, he has released critically acclaimed albums, winning multiple Grammys. On this episode, he performs “Go Thru Your Phone” from his album Gumbo.

Robin Barnes, the Songbird of New Orleans, has lived her life on the stage. She tells a story of how when she was just six years old, she knew she’d become a singer. Robin Barnes performs Irma Thomas’ hit “Ruler of My Heart.”

Nigel Hall came to New Orleans from the east coast and has had no problem fitting in. His sound is a combination of R&B, soul, and funk. But, he’s also known for his work with the experimental psychedelic funk band Lettuce. Nigel Hall performs “Gimme a Sign” from Ladies & Gentlemen… Nigel Hall.

New Orleans has produced some of the great piano players of the world. Go ahead and add Davell Crawford to that list. He has earned the title “Piano Prince of New Orleans” for his ability to play all types of styles. Davell Crawford performs a classic: “Make Me a Pallet.”

Music comes in many flavors. Some bands pick one and stick to it. And, then there are bands like Bon Bon Vivant, which pull from all the influences surrounding them. Of course, in New Orleans, they have a lot to pull from. Bon Bon Vivant performs “Lady Luck” from Paint & Pageantry.

If there is one element of music that best represents New Orleans to the rest of the world, it’s got to be the brass band. They lead the second line on the street, and take control when they appear on stage. That’s all true for J.A.M. Brass Band, which was known for getting fans hyped for Saints games a the BMC. J.A.M. Brass Band performs “Anthem.”