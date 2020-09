LANDRY HIGH SCHOOL, ALGIERS NEIGHBORHOOD, NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA-- As schools across the country return after the summer, many of them are partially or fully virtual due to the coronavirus. Part of the story of having student's learn from home is how to hold extracurricular activities.

The last performance from Landry High School's marching band was in the Orpheus parade during Mardi Gras. Over the next few weeks, the students would be preparing for concert band season.

Wilbert Rawlins is the director of bands at Landry and says, "I gave my students the same speech I gave at Carver. For Hurricane Katrina I was the director at George Washington Carver. We had one rehearsal and went over the warm up and the first 32 measures of a song, and the next day they told us we would be leaving school for a couple of weeks."