New Orleans Music Playlist Episode 5

Segment 1

Featured Artist: Andrew Duhon, "It's Gonna Take a Little Rain" - The Moorings

Big Sam's Funky Nation, "Love On My Side" - Evolution

Interview with Terence Blanchard

Segment 2

Shamarr Allen, "Can You Feel It" - Box Who In

In His Own Words: Michael O'Hara, "The Sheik"

Danny Alexander, "Matchbox Blues"

Segment 3

Featured Artist: Andrew Duhon, "Rest On Her Shoulder" - The Moorings

Deacon John, "How Deep Is the Ocean"

Interview with Chip Forstall

Segment 4

The New Orleans Upstarts, "Ain't That a Trip"

Clyde and Iggy, "Shoe Shine"

Segment 5

Benny Grunch and the Bunch, "Nash Roberts Was Our Weatherman" - Grunch Road