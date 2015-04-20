New Orleans Music Playlist Episode 4

Segment 1
- Featured Artist: Corey Henry's Treme Funktet - "Muddy Waters" - album: Lapeitah
- Mia Borders - "Let Me Know" - Southern Fried Soul
- Master Drummer Shannon Powell Profile
Segment 2
- Baby Bee - "Another and Another" - The Shaker
- Master P Interview
- The New Orleans Suspects - "Swampthang" - Ouroboros
Segment 3
- Featured Artist: Corey Henry’s Treme Funktet - "Treme Life" - Lapeitah
- New Breed Brass Band - "Sidewalk Rock"
- NOLA Jitterbugs Dancing
Segment 4
- Kyle Roussel - "Genuflection" - Rookie of the Year
- Helen Gillet - "J’ai Rendez-Vous Avec Vous"
Segment 5
Rich Collins and the Kangaroo Assassins - "Drivin’" - That Escalated Quickly
29.951066-90.071532