New Orleans Music Playlist Episode 4

New Orleans Music Playlist

Segment 1

  1. Featured Artist: Corey Henry's Treme Funktet - "Muddy Waters" - album: Lapeitah
  2. Mia Borders - "Let Me Know" - Southern Fried Soul
  3. Master Drummer Shannon Powell Profile

 

Segment 2

  1. Baby Bee - "Another and Another" - The Shaker
  2. Master P Interview
  3. The New Orleans Suspects - "Swampthang" - Ouroboros

 

Segment 3

  1. Featured Artist: Corey Henry’s Treme Funktet - "Treme Life" - Lapeitah
  2. New Breed Brass Band - "Sidewalk Rock"
  3. NOLA Jitterbugs Dancing

 

Segment 4

  1. Kyle Roussel - "Genuflection" - Rookie of the Year
  2. Helen Gillet - "J’ai Rendez-Vous Avec Vous"

 

Segment 5

Rich Collins and the Kangaroo Assassins - "Drivin’" - That Escalated Quickly

