New Orleans Music Playlist Episode 2

Segment 1

Featured Performer Glen David Andrews- Surrender

Flow Tribe- Hungry For You

Deacon John Profile

Segment 2

Cha Wa- Injuns Here They Come

Jeremy Davenport Profile

Original Tuxedo Jazz Band- Darktown Strutters Ball

Segment 3

Featured Performer Glen David Andrews- Bad By Myself

Meschiya Lake- Backwater Blues

Victor Valkov In His Own Words

Segment 4

Shemarr Allen In His Own Words

Dash Rip Rock- Leave Me Alone With My Bottle

Monica McIntyre- It Soon Come

Segment 5

Original Pinettes Brass Band- Ain’t No City