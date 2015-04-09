New Orleans Music Playlist Episode 1

Segment 1

Featured performer Robin Barnes- Pieces

Gal Holiday and Honky Tonk Revue- Broke Down and Broke

A conversation with Trombone Shorty in Treme

<h2Segment 2

Sweet Crude- Laissez Les Lazy

Fred LeBlanc In His Own Words

Tank & The Bangas- Crazy

Segment 3

Featured Performer Robin Barnes- Running

Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers- My Baby’s on the Phone

A conversation with Jazz Fest Founder George Wein

Segment 4

Andrew Duhon Profile

Ellis Marsalis and Irvin Mayfield- Don’t Mean a Thing if it Ain’t Got That Swing

Segment 5

Brass-a-holics- I Wish