With an electric loop pedal, a cello and a great voice, Helen Gillet is a one-woman show that you can't miss.

Not only does she sound amazing, watching her perform is an experience in itself. You can see her perform every Wednesday night throughout October at Antieau Gallery in the Quarter. Helen will be performing in the middle of the gallery with the work of Chris Roberts-Antieau all around her.

So you get to experience great music and great art.

For tickets log onto helengillet.com.