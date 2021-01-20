Confirmed: 2021 Jazz Fest will take place in October

NEW ORLEANS — It’s official, Jazz Fest 2021 will happen, just a little later than usual.

Due to the ongoing Covid‐19 pandemic, the producers of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell, have decided to postpone the 2021 event until the fall.

Jazz Fest 2021 is scheduled for October 8‐17.

Quint Davis, Producer/Director of Jazz Fest, said, “We are all ready to get together again and share that special spirit that lives at Jazz Fest. It’s taking longer than we want, but we’ll all have our celebration when the time comes. Your health, along with the health of our musicians, food and crafts vendors, and all of the folks that work to make the magic happen, remains the priority as we plan the return of Jazz Fest.”

The Festival will begin announcing details about the 2021 Fest this spring, so stay tuned to Jazz Fest social media platforms for information as it becomes available.

In the coming weeks, the Festival will also announce the process for exchanging or refunding tickets for those who currently maintain tickets for the postponed April event. Ticketholders will receive emails directly from the Festival Ticket Office.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Foundation, Inc., is the nonprofit organization that owns the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell. The Foundation uses the proceeds from Jazz Fest, and other raised funds, for year‐round activities in education, economic development and cultural enrichment.