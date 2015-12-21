Breaking News
NOPD officer shot in New Orleans East, rushed to UMC

New Orleans Music Playlist Season 1 Episode 12

New Orleans Music Playlist

Segment 1

Featured Artist: Ingrid Lucia, "Christmas in New Orleans"

Flow Tribe, "Santa Is Back in Town"

Interview with Vince Vance

Segment 2

Marine Corps Band New Orleans, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

Jayna Morgan and the Sazerac Sunshine Jazz Band, "Mistletoe and Stockings"

Segment 3

Featured Artist: Ingrid Lucia, "Z'at You, Santa Claus?"

Segment 4

Featured Artist: Vince Vance, "All I Want for Christmas Is You"

Victory Belles, "Santa Baby"

Dillard Choir, "O Holy Night"

 

Segment 5

Tank and the Bangas, "Silent Night"

Marine Corps Band New Orleans, "Feliz Navidad"

Segment 6

Featured Artist: Vince Vance, "I Want to Be a Christmas Tree"

