New Orleans Music Playlist Season 1 Episode 12

Segment 1
Featured Artist: Ingrid Lucia, "Christmas in New Orleans"
Flow Tribe, "Santa Is Back in Town"
Interview with Vince Vance
Segment 2
Marine Corps Band New Orleans, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"
Jayna Morgan and the Sazerac Sunshine Jazz Band, "Mistletoe and Stockings"
Segment 3
Featured Artist: Ingrid Lucia, "Z'at You, Santa Claus?"
Segment 4
Featured Artist: Vince Vance, "All I Want for Christmas Is You"
Victory Belles, "Santa Baby"
Dillard Choir, "O Holy Night"
Segment 5
Tank and the Bangas, "Silent Night"
Marine Corps Band New Orleans, "Feliz Navidad"
Segment 6
Featured Artist: Vince Vance, "I Want to Be a Christmas Tree"