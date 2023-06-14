HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WGNO) — Two people are dead, and traffic is backed up for miles following a semi-truck crash on Interstate 10 in Hancock County on Wednesday, June 14.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said the crash happened at 3:00 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate at the two-mile marker.

They said a semi-truck that was hauling cars went off the road, hit several trees and blocked lanes of traffic. Two people inside the truck were killed.

Earlier on Wednesday, all westbound lanes of the road were blocked. One lane has since been opened.

MHP officials said traffic is backed up for 10-12 miles. They are calling the aftermath “a large-scale cleanup process.”

Multiple secondary rear-ended crashes have been caused by the traffic. MHP officials believe it will take at least two more hours before the road is cleared.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

