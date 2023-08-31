PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WGNO) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating three crashes, two of which were fatal.

The first happened on Friday, Aug. 25. Troopers say at 10:30 p.m., they responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 43 North in Pearl River County.

An investigation revealed that 20-year-old Ramone Jackson was heading north on the highway in an Infiniti G37 when he reportedly ran off the road and collided with a tree.

Jackson, as well as his 18-year-old passenger, Shelby Rae Kevwitch, reportedly suffered fatal injuries. The two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the debris from the first crash was the cause of a second crash involving 25-year-old Brandon McConnell, who was also heading north in a Ford Taurus.

The third crash happened on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Officers were called around 6:28 a.m. to the scene on Highway 11 in Pearl River County.

Officers say 18-year-old Skyla McLown was heading south on Highway 11 when her Chevrolet Tahoe reportedly ran off the road and overturned.

McLown suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

