BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force announced a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who allegedly shot five people, including a Biloxi police officer.

Authorities said Dontavis Magee was identified as the suspect in the shooting incident, which took place during a Spring Break event on April 16 on Highway 90 near Motel 6 in Biloxi.

The victims were treated and are expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information on Magee’s whereabouts can contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED-2. Tips may be submitted via the USMS Tips App.