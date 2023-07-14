Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

GULFPORT, Miss. (WGNO) — A person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Harrison County, Mississippi on Thursday, July 13.

Officials with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said Harrison County deputies responded to a call about a burglary in progress around 9:00 p.m. near 27648 Highway 53 in Gulfport.

At the scene, MBI officials said an individual pointed a gun at deputies.

The person suffered fatal injuries. No other injuries were reported.

MBI is investigating the incident and will share its findings with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

