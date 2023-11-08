JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent State Treasurer David McRae (R-Miss.) won re-election on Tuesday, November 7.
According to the Associated Press, McRae defeated his Democratic challenger Addie L. Green.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts
- ‘It was hell’: Marine says Hertz falsely accused him of stealing rental car, leading to arrest, jail
- FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Graham Cracker Pie Crust – low carb, gluten-free
- New regulations for speckled trout in Louisiana: What to know
- Mississippi Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann re-elected
- Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch re-elected