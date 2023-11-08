JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) has won re-election.

According to the Associated Press, the incumbent lieutenant governor defeated Democrat D. Ryan Grover in the General Election.

Hosemann won a second term as lieutenant governor after serving three terms as secretary of state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

