HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WGNO) — A crash on a Mississippi interstate claimed the life of a Slidell man on Saturday, July 1.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol say troopers responded to the scene of the fatal crash around 3:30 p.m. on Interstate 10 in Harrison County.

An investigation revealed that 78-year-old Martin Bruno Jr. and 77-year-old passenger Eileen Bruno were heading west on the interstate in a motorhome when, for reasons unknown, it ran off the road.

MHP officials say the motorhome collided with several trees. The crash left Martin Bruno fatally injured.

Further details weren’t released. The crash is under investigation.

