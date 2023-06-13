GULFPORT, Miss. (WGNO) — The Mississippi Aquarium is offering all fathers free admission on Sunday, June 18, as part of a Father’s Day event.

Fathers will receive the free admission with the purchase of one regular ticket during the event.

A pop-up beer garden featuring beers from F.E.B Distributors, Chandeleur Island Brewing Company and Lost Spring Brewing, as well a pork dish and pretzels from Pelican Pointe Cafe will also be available during the event.

The Mississippi Aquarium is located at 2100 East Beach Boulevard in Gulfport, Mississippi, and open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information about this event, visit the Mississippi Aquarium’s website.

